Nancy Simmons

Died August 9, 2020

Nancy Simmons 76, of Cumming, died Sunday, August 9th. Committal services will be held on Friday, August 21st at 11:00am at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The service at Georgia National Cemetery will be live streamed through our McDonald and Son Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



