Nancy Sue Gilstrap, 69, died March 25, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness.
She was the daughter of the late Lee and Dorothy (Owen) Gilstrap. She is survived by her sisters: Ann Roberts of Conyers, Carolyn Boyd of Costa Mesa, Calif. and Dorothy "Tiny" Hulsey of Gainesville. A brother, Lee Gilstrap Jr. also survives, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Gainesville High School and attended the University of Georgia. She was a sales representative in the plastics industry before retiring to Buford.
A celebration of her life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Memorial Park Riverside Chapel.
Those desiring may make a contribution in Nancy's memory to the Atlanta Audubon Society (atlantaaudubon.org), a no-kill animal shelter in Georgia (nokillnetwork.org) or the ()
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 27, 2019