Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
White Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Nannie Dean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nannie Louise (Arrowhead) Dean


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nannie Louise (Arrowhead) Dean Obituary
Nannie Louise Arrowood Dean, age 83, of Cleveland died October 31. Mrs. Dean was born in Towns County, to the late Carlos and Clara Arrowood. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Columbus Wilford Dean Sr,: son, Columbus W. Dean Jr.; Sister Loretta Owens and brother, Dale Arrowood. Mrs. Dean was a retired telephone operator, homemaker and a member of White Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include: sons and daughters-in-law, William Clay and Tanya Dean and John Orvil and Lisa Dean, all of Cleveland; grandchildren, Natasha and Chase Youngblood, Haley and Charlie Newman, Hannah Dean and finance Brennan Dougherty ,and Morgan Dean; great-grandchildren, Clara Youngblood, Tucker Newman, Dean Youngblood, Tanner Newman and Scarlett Youngblood; sisters and brother-in-law, Ruth and Glen Gudger, Gloria and Robert E. Dean, Sue and Jerry Cable, Lonnie Owens, Joyce Hughes and Darrell and Shirley Dean; and sister-in-law, Billie Jo Dean. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday November 3, at White Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Stanley Lawson, The Rev. Garry English, The Rev. Lewis Fortner and The Rev. Henry Loggins will officiate. Burial will follow in the White Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday November 2 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International White County Camp: PO Box 946 Cleveland. or White Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund: 1470 Webster Lake Road, Cleveland. Online condolences may be made at?barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland has charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nannie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -