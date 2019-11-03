|
Nannie Louise Arrowood Dean, age 83, of Cleveland died October 31. Mrs. Dean was born in Towns County, to the late Carlos and Clara Arrowood. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Columbus Wilford Dean Sr,: son, Columbus W. Dean Jr.; Sister Loretta Owens and brother, Dale Arrowood. Mrs. Dean was a retired telephone operator, homemaker and a member of White Creek Baptist Church. Survivors include: sons and daughters-in-law, William Clay and Tanya Dean and John Orvil and Lisa Dean, all of Cleveland; grandchildren, Natasha and Chase Youngblood, Haley and Charlie Newman, Hannah Dean and finance Brennan Dougherty ,and Morgan Dean; great-grandchildren, Clara Youngblood, Tucker Newman, Dean Youngblood, Tanner Newman and Scarlett Youngblood; sisters and brother-in-law, Ruth and Glen Gudger, Gloria and Robert E. Dean, Sue and Jerry Cable, Lonnie Owens, Joyce Hughes and Darrell and Shirley Dean; and sister-in-law, Billie Jo Dean. Funeral services are scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday November 3, at White Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Stanley Lawson, The Rev. Garry English, The Rev. Lewis Fortner and The Rev. Henry Loggins will officiate. Burial will follow in the White Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday November 2 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International White County Camp: PO Box 946 Cleveland. or White Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund: 1470 Webster Lake Road, Cleveland. Online condolences may be made at?barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland has charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 3, 2019