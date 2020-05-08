Or Copy this URL to Share

Natalia Rodriguez

Died May 5, 2020

Natalia Rodriguez, age 65, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, May 5. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

