Natalia Rodriguez
Died May 5, 2020
Natalia Rodriguez, age 65, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, May 5. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.