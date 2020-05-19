Or Copy this URL to Share

Nazareth Rose Alarcon Ruela

Died May 16, 2020

Nazareth Rose Alarcon Ruela, one year and eleven months, died Saturday, May 16. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

