Nazareth Rose Alarcon Ruela
Died May 16, 2020
Nazareth Rose Alarcon Ruela, one year and eleven months, died Saturday, May 16. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Died May 16, 2020
Nazareth Rose Alarcon Ruela, one year and eleven months, died Saturday, May 16. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 19, 2020.