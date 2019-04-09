Nov. 21, 1926-April 7, 2019

Mrs. Necis LaRue Fry Copeland, age 92 of Gainesville, passed away on Sunday April 07, 2019 at The Oaks at Limestone following an extended illness.

Funeral services are scheduled for Friday April 12 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Maxey Ladd will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Necis was born on November 21, 1926 in Tugalo, Ga to the late Emory Milton Fry and Louise Johnson Fry. She was retired from Hall County Board of Education where she worked as a secretary and was a member of Riverbend Baptist Church. Necis also served as an assistant director of Migrant Education in the District of Hall County. She was the Aidmore president of the Elk's Club, Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, and also the president of the Ladies Auxiliary at the American Legion at Paul E. Bolding Post # 7 in Gainesville. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe Foch Copeland, and brother, Rennie Fry.

Necis is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Neil Copeland (Jane) of Lula, Jeff Copeland (Louann) of Gainesville, Randy Copeland (Peggy) of Clermont, Lyn Copeland (Sharon) of Flowery Branch, grandchildren, Brett Copeland (Jeannie), Keishia Duncan (Thomas), Drew Copeland, Deanna Brown (Chris) Lynsey Copeland, Dylan Copeland, Kip Wing, great-grandchildren, Evan Copeland, Annie Dean, Brayson Dean, J.J. Brown, Emily Brown, brother and sister-in-law, A. Duane Fry (Pat) of Gainesville, and special niece, Darlene Wilson of Mt. Airy, Ga.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary