Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Necis Copeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Necis LaRue Fry Copeland


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Necis LaRue Fry Copeland Obituary
Nov. 21, 1926-April 7, 2019
Mrs. Necis LaRue Fry Copeland, age 92 of Gainesville, passed away on Sunday April 07, 2019 at The Oaks at Limestone following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday April 12 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Maxey Ladd will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday April 11, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Necis was born on November 21, 1926 in Tugalo, Ga to the late Emory Milton Fry and Louise Johnson Fry. She was retired from Hall County Board of Education where she worked as a secretary and was a member of Riverbend Baptist Church. Necis also served as an assistant director of Migrant Education in the District of Hall County. She was the Aidmore president of the Elk's Club, Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star, and also the president of the Ladies Auxiliary at the American Legion at Paul E. Bolding Post # 7 in Gainesville. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe Foch Copeland, and brother, Rennie Fry.
Necis is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Neil Copeland (Jane) of Lula, Jeff Copeland (Louann) of Gainesville, Randy Copeland (Peggy) of Clermont, Lyn Copeland (Sharon) of Flowery Branch, grandchildren, Brett Copeland (Jeannie), Keishia Duncan (Thomas), Drew Copeland, Deanna Brown (Chris) Lynsey Copeland, Dylan Copeland, Kip Wing, great-grandchildren, Evan Copeland, Annie Dean, Brayson Dean, J.J. Brown, Emily Brown, brother and sister-in-law, A. Duane Fry (Pat) of Gainesville, and special niece, Darlene Wilson of Mt. Airy, Ga.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now