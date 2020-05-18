Or Copy this URL to Share

Neil Bernard Bagley

Died May 15, 2020

Neil Bernard Bagley, age 61, of Cumming, died Friday, May 15. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

