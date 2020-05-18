Neil Bernard Bagley
Died May 15, 2020
Neil Bernard Bagley, age 61, of Cumming, died Friday, May 15. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 18, 2020.