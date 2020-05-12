Nellie (Stone) Pirkle
1930 - 2020
Nellie Stone Pirkle
Died May 10, 2020
Nellie Stone Pirkle, age 89, transitioned into peaceful rest on Sunday, May 10. Mrs. Pirkle was born September 26, 1930, in Barrow County, to the late Ella Moulder Stone and Lester Columbus Stone. She married the late Joshua Franklin Pirkle Sr. on July 15, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a son Joshua Franklin (Frank) Pirkle Jr. Mrs. Pirkle graduated from Winder High School. She received her LPN certification in 1966. She was employed by Winder physicians and the hospital for many years. Mrs. Pirkle continued to care for others until her death. Mrs. Pirkle was an active member of the Hoschton United Methodist Church. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. She was a gracious southern cook whose chocolate pies and pound cakes were the destination of many attending the church or family reunion gatherings. She enjoyed the thrill of the hunt for antiques and spent many a Saturday with her longtime friend Gracie (Grace Cornett) traveling to their hot spots. Mrs. Pirkle is survived by a son Steve, his wife Brenda and her two grandchildren Jesseca and Morgan, from Arenzville, IL. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law Ruthie Pirkle (wife of son Joshua Franklin Pirkle Jr.). The family will forgo visitation and graveside services to prevent the spread and health risk to friends and family due to the COVID 19 virus. Interment will be at the Pirkle Family Cemetery, Hoschton. A life celebration is tentatively planned for September 26, (Nellie's Birthday) at Hoschton United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions to made to The Alzheimer's Association. A check can be mailed to: Alzheimer's Association, 225 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, Illinois 60601 or Alzheimer's Association, Georgia Chapter, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346. Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53, Hoschton, GA 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 12, 2020.
