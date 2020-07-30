Nettie Ruth Thompson Wood

Died July 27, 2020

Nettie Ruth Thompson Wood, age 87, of Sugar Hill, died Monday, July 27. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 30, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



