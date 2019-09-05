|
|
Nicole Girardeau Holcomb, 49, died on Sunday, September 1, surrounded by her family after suffering complications associated with cancer. She was widely known among her family and friends for her spunk, quick wit, and easygoing, joyful nature.
Niki was born in 1970 at Sheppard Air Force base in Wichita Falls, Texas, to parents John and Bobbie (Mercer) Girardeau, both originally from South Georgia.
The family transplanted to Gainesville when she was three, where she made lifelong friends, cemented by childhood mischief that was often Niki's idea. Her wit, used most often to bring people together and smooth over tensions, was only outstripped by her kindness.
She actively channeled the free-spiritedness of her younger years into being a caring, giving, and loving friend, daughter, wife, and mother.
Niki met her future husband Bill Holcomb during childhood. They began officially dating during her sophomore year of high school, and kept up the relationship when he graduated that year and went off to the University of Georgia. She followed him there, graduating in 1992 with a degree in journalism.
They returned home to Gainesville to start their family, marrying at Lakewood Baptist Church on August 27, 1994. It was as a mother to her two children she found her greatest delight-first with Brady, who arrived in 1998, then with Camille, who was born in 2002.
Her desire to really make a difference in people's everyday lives eventually led Niki to a profession of service. After years of work in real estate marketing, she went back to school to become a nurse, graduating in 2012. She helped scores of mothers in her specialty of labor and delivery before she began work as a health coach in 2015 for HealthWell Solutions at the local Hall County Family Health Clinic.
Niki loved candor, the beach, the Georgia Bulldogs, classic R&B and pop, and just about any piece of candy she ever met-but her favorites were Jordan almonds. Her friends will remember admiring her for having the best hair and the best one-liners.
Niki is survived by her husband Bill and her children Brady and Camille; her mother Bobbie; her father and stepmother John and Judy; her sisters Jann Fulp and Katie Nordholz and their families; her stepsisters Evelyn Fruchter and Kate Kondayen; her stepbrother Jake Range; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Martha and Larry Holcomb; her sisters-in-law Donna Hickey and Connie Ambrose; and a large extended family.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 11:00 AM, followed by a reception at Lakewood Baptist Church in Gainesville. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Lakewood Baptist Church or Thumbs Up Mission (https://www.thumbsupmission.org/)
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 5, 2019