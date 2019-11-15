Home

Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Mrs. Nila Sue Goforth


1936 - 2019
Mrs. Nila Sue Goforth, age 83, of Flowery Branch passed away Wednesday, November 13. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, in the Chapel of Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Father Bob Fessler will officiate. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, at Memorial Park South Funeral Home. Mrs. Goforth was born July 5, 1936 to the late Adel Benton & Ruby Eva Nuckolls in Gainesville. She was a member of St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church and retired from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, where she was a Statistician for 28 years. She was recognized consistently for her superior work during her federal service. Mrs. Goforth was very active in the following organizations: Lanier Women's Club, Volunteer at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Quinlan Arts, Botanical Gardens in Gainesville, NARFE, Artisans of Flowery Branch, Bulli member, Watsonian Society, and the most important membership is the Sassy Sisters. Mrs. Goforth is survived by her husband of 54 years, Verlin Richard Goforth of Flowery Branch; siblings, Karyn Nan Nuckolls Clark (James) and Cheri Jane Nuckolls Broeker (Robert); nephews, Kevin Clark and Lance Broeker (Robin); niece, Rebecca Broeker Still (Robby); great nieces & nephews, Krista Still, Natalie Broeker, Kamryn Still, Adeline Broeker, Giovanni Still and Benjamin Still; and fur babies, Lexi and Bradley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hall County Humane Society, 845 W Ridge Road Gainesville, (770) 532-6617, , 1101 Northchase Parkway Marietta, www.heart.org or , 2565 Thompson Bridge Road, Suite 114, Gainesville, www.cancer.org Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 15, 2019
