Nina Celeste Tate

Died September 23, 2020

Nina Celeste Tate, died September 23rd. Services for Mrs Tate will be Wednesday at 11 am at First Baptist on MLK.

Family hour will be Tuesday from 6 pm till 8pm at the Dexter T. Sim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Wingfield Funeral Home, Cedartown.

