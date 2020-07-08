Nolan Lee Phillips

Died July 5, 2020

Nolan Lee Phillips, age 34, of Lakemont, formerly of Flowery Branch, died Sunday, July 5. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Duncan Creek Congregational Church Buford. Interment with military honors will follow at Duncan Creek Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

