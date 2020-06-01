Nora Church Colston
Died May 30, 2020
Nora Church Colston, age 95, of Demorest, died, May 30. Due to current health concerns, Private Graveside Services will held at Yonah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.
Died May 30, 2020
Nora Church Colston, age 95, of Demorest, died, May 30. Due to current health concerns, Private Graveside Services will held at Yonah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.