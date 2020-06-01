Nora (Church) Colston
1924 - 2020
Nora Church Colston
Died May 30, 2020
Nora Church Colston, age 95, of Demorest, died, May 30. Due to current health concerns, Private Graveside Services will held at Yonah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
