Funeral services will be held Friday May 10, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Dahlonega for Nora Frances Sullens, 87, of Murrayville. Rev. Charles Buice and Rev. Ricky Stone will officiate, Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Sullens will lie in state from 2 p.m. until time of service at the church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ward's Funeral Home. Mrs. Sullens passed away May 6, 2019.

A native of Hall County, Mrs. Sullens was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Leona Butler Lee. A member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Mrs. Sullens was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Sullens; four brothers and one sister.

Survivors include children. Joan Matheson, Derrell and Carolyn Sullens, Joyce and Richard Morgan; grandchildren, Amy and Bill Greene, Matthew Sullens and Tara Abercrombie, Robby and Jolyn Matheson, Chesley and Joanie Matheson, Dana Matheson, Ben Morgan and Jackie Cross; great grandchildren, Nathan , Brennan and Landon Greene, Olivia Sullens, Isaiah and Bucky Matheson, Landon Cross and Annabelle Morgan; brother and sister in law, Charles and Eloise Lee; several nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church.

