Norma Leticia Aviles Andrade

Died August 5, 2020

Norma Leticia Aviles Andrade 52, of Cumming, died Wednesday, August 4th. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 8th from 1:00pm until 2:00pm in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 8th. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Memorial Gardens, Cumming. The family asks that everyone wear a mask for the visitation and service. The funeral service will also be live streamed on the McDonald and Son Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store