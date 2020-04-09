|
|
Norma Whitmire Stanley, age 93, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, April 2.
A lifetime resident of Hall County, she was born December 16, 1926.
She left this world surrounded by her loving family. What a glad reunion day it was! How beautiful heaven must have been when she crossed over and went through the gates and saw her Lord and Savior and so many of her loved ones that have gone on before and where she will be waiting on all of us when we all get to heaven.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ferd and Radie (Dyer) Whitmire, sister Corliss Smith, and brother Joe Whitmire.
By God's Amazing Grace and love, Norma was a dedicated wife of 73 years to her husband, John W Stanley, Jr. She had three children, Barry Stanley, Donna Dacus (Dan), and Ken Stanley. Gramma had five grandchildren, Diane Andreasen (Carl), Amanda Abernathy (Kevin), Adam Stanley (Elizabeth), Emma Rae Stanley, and Anna Grace Stanley. She also had eight great-grandchildren, Walker Andreasen, Ava Abernathy, Laura Andreasen, Bency Stanley, Hudson Abernathy, John and James Pierson, and Addison Lummus. She has three sisters and a brother, Ruth Rogers, Rosalee Propes, Nelda Daniel, brother and sister in law, John and Joyce Whitmire and sister in law, Dot Whitmire. Norma was blessed with numerous nieces and nephews and friends. We were so blessed by her presence! What a day that will be when we get heaven and are all together again!
Norma graduated from Chattahoochee High School in Clermont, in 1944. She then moved to Atlanta where she would meet John and married on November 8, 1947. Norma worked in Atlanta at a dentist office for many years as a dental assistant with Dr. Chandler from 1945-1950. John and Norma would move back to Georgia after numerous adventures together. They had their three children and Norma would stay home and be there for them. John and Norma bought Gainesville Industrial Supply in 1958 and after Ken was born Norma worked right beside John for 30 years as a bookkeeper there.
Norma was a proud Member of Dewberry Baptist Church #1 since 1948. Also, a dedicated member of the Willing Workers SS for many years, with many of her dear friends, with many of whom she has now reunited.
Norma enjoyed working in the yard, watching birds, loved collecting roosters, being with her grandchildren, exchanging hugs and I love you's with her great grandchildren, cooking for her family, watching Bobby with Grampa, visiting with Deana, Anne and the girls on Wednesdays, listening to gospel music, talking with her sisters and brother and having her daily calls with Joyce, reading her Bible, going to Dewberry #1 in the physical sense or via Facebook live, loved the adult and children's choir at Dewberry #1, doing bookwork up until a few weeks ago, eating biscuits with butter and Richard's jelly, working in Pam's flower bed, traveling with John in the motor home, family reunions at the Nantahala village with all her brothers and sisters and extended family and so much more. Norma just loved life and loved being a part of everyone's life. She would lift you up in prayer if you knew it was happening or not. John and Norma had a phenomenal prayer life and if they said they were praying you were covered.
Thank you to everyone for the prayers, the love, the food, the fellowship, the encouragement, the visits, etc. Thank you to Encompass Hospice and the team for doing awesome for her until she went to her heavenly home. Thank you to Deb Carter for loving them and being there and spoiling Norma as John would say.
In the time that we are living now, we will have a small graveside service for immediate family at Dewberry Baptist Church #1 Cemetery. We will be having a memorial service to honor and remember Norma for extended family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to Dewberry Baptist Church #1 5807 Henson Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30506 to help with various projects there that John and Norma held close to their hearts.
It is well with her soul today! Praise the Lord!
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Dr. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 9, 2020