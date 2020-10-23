Norman "Bud" Lawrence Stewart
Died October 18, 2020
Norman "Bud" Lawrence Stewart, age 86, died peacefully at home on October 18, 2020. He was born to the late Earl and Nellie Stewart on October 27, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa in 1951.
Norman served in the U.S. Army, assigned to Fairbanks, Alaska, during the Korean war. After discharge, he moved to Georgia where his brother Darrell Stewart lived; and where he met and married the love of his life, Marie Martin in 1956 - they were married 64 years. He is survived by his wife Marie and their four children, Kathy Boyd (Dave), Michelle Beatty (Jay), Kevin Stewart (Darcy) and Clinton Stewart; including 7 grandchildren (Dawn, Ben, Jason, Courtney, Justin, Hannah, and Kaitlyn) and 12 great grandchildren (Braden, Kayla, Owen, Lilly, Eva, Sadie, Xander, Will, Cooper, Addison, Autumn, and Brogan). He is also survived by his brothers Fred Stewart and Earl Stewart, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Richard Stever, Ronald Copeland, and Darrell Stewart.
While in Georgia and after meeting Marie, Norman became a Christian and was a loyal and fervent servant of the Lord. Norman, Marie and the entire Stewart family were long time members of the Sardis Baptist Church in Gainesville, Georgia. In 1977, they moved to the Kansas City area as part of a job transfer, and joined the Overland Park Baptist Temple, meeting many lifelong friends.
Norman was an avid golfer, loved to do projects around the house, and was very good with numbers. He worked a 30+ year career with the Ralston Purina company, retiring as the Area Controller in Kansas City in the mid-1990s. He was also a man of strength in his family and was known for his support of family members, always reaching out to help others. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Sunday October 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. Pastor Stan Peck and Rev. Joel Martin will officiate. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday October 24 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions please be made to Sardis Baptist Church, 2724 Sardis Church Road, Gainesville, Georgia 30506.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.