Norvel Ray Branham

Died May 20, 2020

Norvel Ray Branham, age 87, of Stone Mountain, died Wednesday, May 20. A funeral service will be held at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill, Memorial Chapel, Buford.

