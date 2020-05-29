Norvel Ray Branham
Norvel Ray Branham
Died May 20, 2020
Norvel Ray Branham, age 87, of Stone Mountain, died Wednesday, May 20. A funeral service will be held at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill, Memorial Chapel, Buford.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
