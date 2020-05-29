Norvel Ray Branham
Died May 20, 2020
Norvel Ray Branham, age 87, of Stone Mountain, died Wednesday, May 20. A funeral service will be held at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill, Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Died May 20, 2020
Norvel Ray Branham, age 87, of Stone Mountain, died Wednesday, May 20. A funeral service will be held at Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill, Memorial Chapel, Buford.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 29, 2020.