Odell James Nix
Died June 25, 2020
Odell James Nix, age 90, of Cornelia, died Thursday, June 25. The family will have a Private Graveside Service in concern for the well being of family and friends. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, North Chapel, Demorest.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 27, 2020.