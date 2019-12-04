|
Olene Stevens, age 92 of Murrayville, passed away December 1. Olene was born on April 7, 1927 in Chicopee Village to the late Conner W. and Ruby Samples Hulsey. In addition to her parents Mrs. Stevens is preceded in death by her husband, J.J. "Bud" Stevens, son; Thomas Dewey Stevens, sisters and brother; Montree Stephens, Euphemia Stephens, Alene Abercrombie, John Ed Hulsey and Imogene Veal. She is survived by son, Joel Barton Stevens of Murrayville and daughter; Teresa (Michael) Cook of Murrayville, daughter-in-law, Sabra Stevens of Dahlonega, and brother, Talmadge (Jimmie Lou) Hulsey of Gainesville, grandchildren; Jonathan Stevens, Adrienne (Chuck) West, Derrick Stevens, Holly Well and Luke Stevens. 4 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday December 4, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Thursday December 5, at 2:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Phillip Wehunt and Pastor Paul Milligan II will officiate. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 4, 2019