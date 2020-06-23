Ollie Jane Watson

June 21, 2020

Ollie Jane Watson, 88 of Gainesville, GA, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born in Gainesville, GA to late Clifford Jarrard and Daisy Myers. She was of the Baptist faith and retired from Mar-Jac Poultry. Ollie was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Watson; sister, Betty Chastain, as well as her parents.

Ollie is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Danny & Norma Watson; daughters & sons-in law, Diane & Philip Baker, Joyce & Larry Cash; grandchildren, Michelle & Blake Jones, Renee & Shane Gazaway; Ben Dougherty & Angela Dooley, Stephanie & Damien Vann; great-grandchildren, Watson, Riley, Haleigh, Baleigh, Rhett, Emma Grace, Jacob, Kenley, Dylon; sister-in-law, Betty Jean Boydnone; numerous nieces, nephews & other family members also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM, Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 5:00-8:00PM.

The family is accepting flowers but those who wish, may make a donation in Ollie's honor to Cross Roads Baptist Church Outreach, 6105 Jett Rd., Dawsonville, GA 30534.

Memorial Park Funeral Home along with SouthCare Cremation & Funeral Society is in charge of arrangements.

