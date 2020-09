Or Copy this URL to Share

Ona Lee J. Hince

Died September 20, 2020

Ona Lee J. Hince, 91 of Suwanee, died September 20th. Private funeral services for the immediate family will be held on September 23rd at Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford. A graveside service and burial will follow at 2:30 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

