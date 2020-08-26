1/
Opal Elise Walls
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Opal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Opal Elise Walls
Died August 24, 2020
Opal Elise Walls, 78, of Cumming died Monday, August 24th. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 28, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at the Sawnee View Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Service
02:00 PM
Ingram Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ingram Funeral Home
210 Ingram Avenue
Cumming, GA 30040
(770) 887-2388
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved