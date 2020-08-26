Opal Elise Walls

Died August 24, 2020

Opal Elise Walls, 78, of Cumming died Monday, August 24th. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 28, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ingram Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow at the Sawnee View Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store