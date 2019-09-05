|
Opal Ellaree Stephens Peeples, passed away peacefully on August 22.
She was born July 4, 1920, to Cranford Stephens and Eva Staton Stephens. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years. Joseph Curtis Peeples and a son, Joseph Stephens Peeples.
She is survived by three children, Ronald Curtis Peeples, Tina Peeples Hyde, and John Christopher Peeples. She is survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was active for many years in the American Legion Auxiliary, Paul E. Bolding Post #7, Gainesville. She retired from the Northeast Georgia Medical Center after many years.
A private graveside service was held September 4.
Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 5, 2019