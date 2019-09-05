Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Resources
More Obituaries for Opal Peeples
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Opal Ellaree (Stephens) Peeples


1920 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Opal Ellaree (Stephens) Peeples Obituary
Opal Ellaree Stephens Peeples, passed away peacefully on August 22.

She was born July 4, 1920, to Cranford Stephens and Eva Staton Stephens. She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years. Joseph Curtis Peeples and a son, Joseph Stephens Peeples.

She is survived by three children, Ronald Curtis Peeples, Tina Peeples Hyde, and John Christopher Peeples. She is survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was active for many years in the American Legion Auxiliary, Paul E. Bolding Post #7, Gainesville. She retired from the Northeast Georgia Medical Center after many years.

A private graveside service was held September 4.

Memorial Park Funeral Home North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Opal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now