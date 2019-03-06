Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home
1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ora Jean Lewis Obituary
Mrs. Ora Jean Lewis age 77 of Gainesville passed away on Monday, March 5, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday March 9, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum. Reverend Adrian Niles will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday March 8, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ora was born on Feb. 15, 1942 in Elbert, Georgia to the late Chester Willis and Everlena Thompson Norman. She was retired from Cornett Carpet and was a member of Rucker Memorial Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Thomas Lewis, Sr.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by her daughter, Donna Jean Lewis of Gainesville, son, Thomas Lewis of Gainesville, son, Barry Lewis of Gainesville, grandchildren, Monquis Ware, Darius Ware, Dedric Ware, Jevaris Ware, Simone Lewis Holder, Trevor Lewis, Shatika Ellison, Brianna Lewis, 11 great-grandchildren, sister, Carrie Hutchesen of Gainesville, brother, Chester Willis of Gainesville, brother, Budell Willis of Gainesville, and brother, James Willis of Gainesville.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 6, 2019
