Feb. 15, 1942-March 5, 2019
Mrs. Ora Jean Lewis age 77 of Gainesville passed away on Monday, March 05, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following an extended illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday March 09, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum. Reverend Adrian Niles will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday March 08, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ora was born on February 15, 1942 in Elbert, Georgia to the late Chester Willis and Everlena Thompson Norman. She was retired from Cornett Carpet and was a member of Rucker Memorial Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, 2 grand-daughters, Lawonna and Ladonna Ware, and grandson, Barry Ware.
Mrs. Lewis is survived by her husband, Thomas Lewis of Gainesville, daughter, Donna Jean Lewis of Gainesville, son, Thomas Lewis of Gainesville, son, Barry Lewis of Gainesville, grandchildren, Monquis Ware, Darius Ware, Dedric Ware, Jevaris Ware, Simone Lewis Holder, Trevor Lewis, Shatika Ellison, Brianna Lewis, 11 great-grandchildren, sister, Carrie Hutchesen of Gainesville, brother, Chester Willis of Gainesville, brother, Budell Willis of Gainesville, and brother, James Willis of Gainesville.
