Orren Randall Bell
Died May 29, 2020
Orren Randall "Randy" Bell, 60, of Gainesville died May 29. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.