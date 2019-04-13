Home

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, GA 30501
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Corinth Baptist Church
Osa Pauline "Allison" Chandler

Osa Pauline "Allison" Chandler Obituary
Osa Pauline (Allison) Chandler, age 82, of Gainesville, Ga, passed away April 13, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a sudden illness.
Mrs. Chandler was born on Feb. 21, 1937 in Gainesville, Ga, to the late Noah Lafayette Allison and LouElla Haynes Allison of Gainesville, Ga. She was married to Joe Chandler on Nov. 29, 1959.
Mrs. Chandler was preceeded in death by her parents, one brother and five sisters.
She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Joe Chandler, two sons, Jeff (Heather) Chandler and Sid Chandler both of Gainesville, granddaughter Hailey Lee of Atlanta, brothers, JL (Lanellda) Allison, Doug Allison, Benny (Pauline) Allison and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at The Ronnie Green Heart Center ICU for their excellent care.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Corinth Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12 pm until the funeral hour at the funeral home. The Reverend Tim Barrett and Reverend Chris Swan will officiate.

Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel, Gainesville
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 13, 2019
