Otis Marion Ellenburg, Jr. age 90 of Gainesville, died October 16 at Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was known as "the educator." His contributions in the field of education are too numerous to write but he loved the kids that passed by his watchful eye. He was extremely proud of them and recalled many stories of his beloved kids in his last days. Otis grew up on a farm in Wilkes County, during the Great Depression which instilled in him perseverance and that family came first. He later graduated from Berry College with a BS Degree and taught seventh grade and coached basketball at the Jr. High School in Rockmart, Georgia. He then was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He was Staff Sergeant with the 142 Field Artillery Group Headquarters and Headquarters Battery. After three years in service, he returned home and attended his beloved University of Georgia where he received his Masters Degree and 6 year certificate. He was then principal of the Jr. High School in Waynesboro and then moved to Gainesville where he became principal of the Gainesville Jr. High School. After 5 years, he became the Assistant School Superintendent of the Gainesville City Schools for 25 years. He finished his career as the Senior Specialist of the State of Georgia's Department of Education. Otis was the storyteller of jokes, veracious reader, authoritative, diligent, honest, generous, intuitive, persistent, reflective, sensitive, stubborn, wise, hardworking, and a gardener who could grow the best tomatoes in northeast Georgia. He was a history and military buff, veteran, mathematician, loved political science, sports fan including Georgia Bulldogs, Gainesville High Red Elephants, and the Atlanta Braves. He was a deacon, faithful, honorable, a Christian gentleman who believed in Jesus Christ. He loved and adored his beloved wife Sarah J. and his children. In his last days, he dreamed of being with Sarah J. again who he called "sweetpea" and his two sons. He is home now in Heaven and living in pure joy. Well done, good and faithful servant. Otis is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Sarah Geraldine Ward Ellenburg. Two sons, Dwight Marion Ellenburg and Eric Brian Ellenburg. His parents, Otis Marion Ellenburg, Sr. and Willie Mae Vaughn Ellenburg, and one sister Doris Louise Tatum. Otis is survived by daughter, Leslie Susan Ellenburg of Gainesville, daughter and son-in-law, Deborah Ann Ellenburg Endsley and Charles Matthew Endsley, Englewood, Colorado. Grandchildren, Brian Matthew Endsley, Timothy Charles Endsley, and Mary Elizabeth Endsley, Englewood Colorado. Great-grandchildren, Jolina, Nathan, and Joanah Endsley, Alana Jimenez, and Niko Benzor, Englewood, Colorado. Special friends and neighbors Sundi Lawrence and Jeff Lovell, Gainesville. Graveside services will be held Monday, October 21 at 3:30 p.m. at Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home on Monday, October 21, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Eagle Ranch Children's Home, P. O. Box 7200 Chestnut Mountain. Those desiring to leave online condolences can do so at littledavenport.com Arrangements entrusted to, Little Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory 355 Dawsonville Hwy. Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 20, 2019