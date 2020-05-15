Ozzie E. Reid
Died May 13, 2020
Ozzie E. Reid , age 87, of Cumming, died Wednesday, May 13. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 16, at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingram Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 15, 2020.
