P. Mike Tate
Died August 6, 2020
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. P. Mike Tate, age 72 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered into rest Thursday, August 6, 2020. Mr. Tate was born in Athens, Georgia the son of the late Paul Maynard Tate and the late Elleen Adams Tate, was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, a graduate of Jefferson High School, was a member of the first graduating class at Athens Technical School and was a member of Refuge Church of Jackson County. Mr. Tate retired as a Pre Construction and Design Engineer with the Georgia Department of Transportation after thirty-four years of service. Mr. Tate was a member of Unity Lodge #36 F & AM, was Past Master, a member of York Rite of Georgia, Valley of Atlanta Scottish Rite, Various Invitational and Honorary Orders and served the Masonic Fraternity for forty seven years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Tate is preceded by a great grandson, William.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-three years, Dell Kieke Tate of Jefferson, two sons, Michael Tate and his wife Leslie of Jefferson, Storey Tate and his wife Laura of Jefferson. Grandchildren: Paul Michael Tate III, James Austin Tate, Anthony Tate, John Randall Carter, Lacey Duck and Joe Duck. Great grandchildren: Grayson and Emma Tate, Titus Tate, John, Walter and Cohen.
Funeral services will be held 4:00 P.M. Sunday, August 9, 2020 from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Reverend Storey A. Tate and Reverend Rod Zwemke officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers are Mark Bradley, Michael George, Tom Hayes, Matt Perry, Dewayne Potts and Steven Cash. Honorary pallbearers are Curtis Anderson, Ernie Ray Stovall and Doyle Strickland. The family will receive friends 2:00 - 4:00 P.M. Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Those attending are ask to observe social distancing, please wear protective masks and follow recommended guidelines and precautions concerning the Covid19 outbreak.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Refuge Church, P.O. Box Z, Jefferson, Georgia 30549 or to The Grand Lodge of Georgia, Attention: The Children's Garden, 811 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or to glofga.com
