Pamela Kaye Trotter

Died July 18, 2020

Pamela "Pam" Kaye Trotter, age 59, died July18th. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 22 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 11:00am until 2:00pm. Funeral services will be in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 2:00pm following the visitation. Interment will follow at Cross Plains Baptist Church Cemetery, Alpharetta. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

