Pamela Randolph

Died November 19, 2020

Pamela Randolph, 65, of Gainesville died on Thursday November 19th. There was a visitation held Friday, November 27th between the hours of 12-8PM at Wimberly Funeral Home. Arrangements by The Wimberly Funeral Home, Gainesville.

