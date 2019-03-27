|
Patricia Adams Leach, age 77, of Flowery Branch, Ga passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandsons, Zachary Bishop and Alexander David Kelly; great-grandchild, Shawn Bishop; parents, James Marion and Odessa Price Adams; and sister, Terri McKenzie. She is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years, Ray L. Leach, Flowery Branch, GA; daughters and son-in-law, Donna and David Kelly, Flowery Branch, GA, Vickie Bishop, Buford, GA; grandchildren, Lauren and Aubrey Hatch, Whitney Bishop, Chris Bishop, John David Kelly, and Kady Kelly; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Jean Adams Norton, Lavonia, GA. Mrs. Leach was born Feb. 3, 1942 in Chamblee, GA. She received her education at Norcross High School in Norcross, GA. She retired from North Gwinnett High School as a cafeteria cashier and she also worked for Sears Roebuck & Company in Doraville, GA. Mrs. Leach attended Chestnut Mountain Church. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Hall officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 27, 2019