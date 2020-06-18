Patricia Ann (Morrow) Dawkins Smith
1948 - 2020
Patricia Ann Morrow Dawkins Smith
Died June 11, 2020
Patricia Ann Morrow Dawkins Smith, age 71 of Clarkesville, died Thursday, June 11. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at The Torch in Demorest. Arrangements by Habersham Crematory, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.
