Patricia Ann Lowman
Died June 27, 2020
Patricia Ann Lowman, 74 of Clermont, died Saturday June 27. Graveside service, Wednesday July 1st, 1 o'clock, Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.
Died June 27, 2020
Patricia Ann Lowman, 74 of Clermont, died Saturday June 27. Graveside service, Wednesday July 1st, 1 o'clock, Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 29, 2020.