Patricia Ann Lowman
Died June 27, 2020
Patricia Ann Lowman, 74 of Clermont, died Saturday June 27. Graveside service, Wednesday July 1st, 1 o'clock, Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bearden Funeral Home
334 Highway 53 East
Dawsonville, GA 30534
(706) 265-3159
