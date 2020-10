Patricia Elizabeth Doty

Died October 10, 2020

Patricia Elizabeth Doty, 82, of Gainesville, died on Saturday, October 10th. Visitation will be at McDonald and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24th from 1:00pm – 2:00pm. A private family graveside service will take place on a later date. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 22, 2020.