Patricia Gayle "Pat" Bullard

Patricia Gayle "Pat" Bullard Obituary
Patricia "Pat" Gayle Bullard, age 64 of Gainesville, died Wednesday, December 4. She is survived by her husband, James Bullard; daughter, Suzanne Bullard; granddaughter, Olivia Goodpasture; brothers, Randy Shope and Scott Shope; sister in law, Debora Shope; nephews, Parker Shope, Chandler Shope and Rainer Jordan, and nieces, Brook Gordon and Allyson Schofield.
Pat had a strong relationship with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Even at her funeral, she requested that the service not be about her, but about Jesus' sacrifice for us. She loved her family deeply and always encouraged them. She loved everyone, and she touched the lives of everyone she met. There will never be another like her. She was one of a kind, and she will be truly missed.
Funeral services were held Sunday, December 8, at 2:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home. It was a graveside service with only immediate family in attendance. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 12, 2019
