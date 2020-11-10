1/
Patricia "Patsy" (Trotter) Giles
1943 - 2020
Patricia (Patsy) Trotter Giles, 77, of Valdosta died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at her residence. She was born on April 6, 1943 in Royston, Georgia to the late Richard and Betty Lou Royston Trotter. Upon graduating high school in Gainsville, GA, she attended Brenau College, married, and moved to Valdosta. Her involvement with the Valdosta/Lowndes County community and the pride she felt and displayed for the history and culture of Lowndes County was inspiring. Her contributions to the community included but was not limited to involvement with the Valwood Parents Club, Coastal Plain RSVP Program and Headstart Program, the Crescent Garden Club, Holly Garden Club, a long time member of the Valdosta Tree Commision that worked with several Arbor Day celebrations and was also instrumental in initiating the Trees for Patterson Project in the 1990's. Patsy was a 2007 Certified Master Gardner with the Georgia Master Gardeners and served as the first secretary for the Grand Bay Master Gardeners. She was also actively involved with promoting a deep respect for the historical preservation of this community by serving on the Board of Directors of the Valdosta Heritage Foundation, working in preparation of historic driving tours, long serving President of the Lowndes County Historical Society, spearheading the purchase of the former Dr. Frank Bird Hospital and its rehabilitation for the museum annex, and recently served with the Valdosta/Lowndes Convention and Tourism Authority. Patsy was appreciated as an event planner by many organizations. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Valdosta.
Survivors include her daughters, Lisa Gilchrist and Linda Giles both of Valdosta, and Sherri Corker of San Rafael, California; her grandchildren, Savannah-Jane Gilchrist of Napa, California, Thomason Alexander Gilchrist of Valdosta, and Jourdan Angel Corker of San Rafael, California; a brother and sister-in-law Richard and Susan Trotter of Gainesville, Georgia, and her niece, Leah Akiki of Kennesaw, Georgia.
A private family memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in the chapel of the Carson McLane Funeral Home. A public visitation and reception will be held at 2:45 p.m. on Sunday following the service at Park Place by McLane. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Crescent Valdosta Garden Club or the Lowndes County Historical Museum. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 10, 2020.
