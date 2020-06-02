Patricia Harris Bennett
Patricia Harris Bennett
Died May 22, 2020
Mrs. Patricia Harris Bennett, age 79, of Flowery Branch, passed away Friday, May 22, at Brookdale – Buford.
Private Graveside Services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Mrs. Bennett was born September 27, 1940, in McRae, Georgia to the late James & Dora Mae Wilcox. She graduated from Georgia Southern University and retired from Hall County School System, where she taught English as Second Language.
Mrs. Bennett is survived by her son, Mark Bennett of Flowery Branch; and brother & sister-in-law, Mitchell & Susan Wilcox of St. Louis, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harold Bennett and daughter, Samantha Bennett.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park South Funeral Home
4121 Falcon Parkway
Flowery Branch, GA 30542
(770) 965-8110
