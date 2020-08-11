Patricia Hope Welborn

Died August 10, 2020

Patricia "Pat" Hope Welborn, age 70, of Cleveland, died Monday, August 10th. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 A.M. Thursday, August 13th at Fairfield Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. Wednesday, August 12th at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. For your safety and theirs, we ask that there be no physical contact with the family. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

