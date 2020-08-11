1/
Patricia Hope "Pat" Wellborn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Hope Welborn
Died August 10, 2020
Patricia "Pat" Hope Welborn, age 70, of Cleveland, died Monday, August 10th. Funeral services are scheduled for 11 A.M. Thursday, August 13th at Fairfield Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 P.M. and 6-8 P.M. Wednesday, August 12th at the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, please adhere to social distancing guidelines. For your safety and theirs, we ask that there be no physical contact with the family. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved