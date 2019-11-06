Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Lee Allen


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Lee Allen Obituary
Patricia Lee Allen, 80, of Gainesville died Saturday, November 2, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Jim Welborn and Hilda Busey will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 5, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Born on December 12, 1938 in Gainesville, she was the daughter of the late L. H. and Eloise Woodall Saville. She was retired from A.H. Robins and a member of Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allen is preceded in death by her husband, Ardis Simeon Allen and son, Randall Kim Allen. Mrs. Allen is survived by her daughter and son in law, Kelly Allen and Jimmie A. Howard of Lula; grandson, Neal G. McDougal of Gainesville; sister and brother in law, Hilda Saville and Lee Busey of CA; nephew, Matthew Hix Elmore; nieces, Deborah Elmore, Cindy Elmore; cousins, Homer and Elizabeth London of Cornelia; niece and nephew, Gina and Tim Pilcher of Flowery Branch, Todd and Amy London of Nashville, TN, Vicky and Jeff Gladwin of Gillsville; great nephew and wife, Chip and Joan Saville. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -