Patricia Lee Allen, 80, of Gainesville died Saturday, November 2, following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Jim Welborn and Hilda Busey will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 5, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Born on December 12, 1938 in Gainesville, she was the daughter of the late L. H. and Eloise Woodall Saville. She was retired from A.H. Robins and a member of Montgomery Memorial Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Allen is preceded in death by her husband, Ardis Simeon Allen and son, Randall Kim Allen. Mrs. Allen is survived by her daughter and son in law, Kelly Allen and Jimmie A. Howard of Lula; grandson, Neal G. McDougal of Gainesville; sister and brother in law, Hilda Saville and Lee Busey of CA; nephew, Matthew Hix Elmore; nieces, Deborah Elmore, Cindy Elmore; cousins, Homer and Elizabeth London of Cornelia; niece and nephew, Gina and Tim Pilcher of Flowery Branch, Todd and Amy London of Nashville, TN, Vicky and Jeff Gladwin of Gillsville; great nephew and wife, Chip and Joan Saville. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 6, 2019