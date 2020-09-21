Patricia Lynn Corbin

Died September 19, 2020

Patricia "Tricia" Lynn Corbin age 49 of Gainesville, died Saturday September 19th. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 22nd at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Due to the current pandemic please follow all social distancing guidelines for everyone's safety. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

