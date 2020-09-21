1/
Patricia Lynn "Tricia" Corbin
1970 - 2020
Patricia Lynn Corbin
Died September 19, 2020
Patricia "Tricia" Lynn Corbin age 49 of Gainesville, died Saturday September 19th. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday September 22nd at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home. Due to the current pandemic please follow all social distancing guidelines for everyone's safety. Arrangements by Ward's Funeral Home, Gainesville.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Ward's Funeral Home
758 Main Street SW
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5351
