Patricia Lynn Clark Kelly
Died June 18, 2020
Patricia Lynn Clark Kelly, 61, of Gainesville, Georgia, passed away on June 18th, 2020, after a short illness with her loving family by her side. Lynn was many things embodied in one wonderful person: a loving wife to Fred; dedicated mother to Patrick and Adam; caring stepmother to McCree, devoted daughter and sister, and the sweetest friend to so many people. As her family said, "Lynn might not have been perfect, but she was perfect for us!".
More than anything else, Lynn believed in loving and taking care of her family. For years, she worked as a well-respected dental assistant. Although she had many patients that she enjoyed helping, she became a full-time Mom when Patrick, and then Adam were born. Lynn became very active in school activities as her sons grew up, and spent many hours watching Patrick play golf and Adam play basketball and baseball. Her old white Toyota Sequoia racked up more than 250,000 miles and was always loaded with sports equipment, snacks, and anything else her boys might need. Lynn also enjoyed supporting Fred's business and spent time each tax season cheerfully and diligently working at Kelly & Bell CPA firm. After tax season was over, she and Fred would celebrate and enjoy a trip to St. Martin's to recuperate and spend time together. Traveling with her family was something Lynn loved, and Hilton Head was a frequent destination for many family vacations as well as graduation trips to both California and Ireland.
Lynn believed in living life, getting things done, and leaving a place better than she found it. Painting was an important part of Lynn's life; and she loved to express herself creatively with her paintings. She became an accomplished artist, continually took classes to improve her technique, and was versatile in painting many different styles. She painted and exhibited at Gallery On the Square as well as the Blue Angel studio, and was an avid supporter of Quinlan Visual Arts Center.
She had a giving heart, and volunteering was an important part of Lynn's life. Over the years, she donated her time and her talents to Gainesville First United Methodist Church, the Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Junior League, Gainesville Gardening Club, Randy and Friends, Special Olympics, Challenged Child, Chattahoochee Country Club, and the North Hall High School Booster clubs. For many years, Lynn played competitive tennis and was also an avid reader. Sharing her love of literature with her Book Club was a favorite activity.
Lynn was an incredible hostess and friend. She called her group of friends her 'posse' and many hours were spent together enjoying delicious meals and just being together. The Valentine's Day dinner, the Christmas cookie exchange, bargain hunting shopping trips, and the trips to Highlands will not be the same without Lynn. Her gift of hospitality was also shown frequently with her family, and their enormous Thanksgiving Day dinner was always a highlight for Lynn to plan and host. She would be the first to volunteer to organize a get together, and enjoyed many tailgates and cheering on the Bulldogs during football season. Lynn loved a project, and her home and beautiful garden are a reflection of that. She had a lot to be proud of, but she was always humble and never pretentious. With a beautiful smile that would light up any room, Lynn was sunshine personified.
Lynn was preceded in death by her Mother Jenneter Clark of Flowery Branch, Georgia and her Mother-in-Law Jewell Kelly of Hollywood, Georgia. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Fred Kelly, son Patrick Kelly, son Adam Kelly and wife Hailen, stepdaughter McCree Simmons and children Grayson and Keeley Simmons, brother Harry Clark and wife Gerri with their children Ben Clark and Connor Clark, sister Lisa Pierce and husband Eddie with their daughter Megan Milton, and father Kenneth Clark Sr., numerous nieces and nephews, and Lynn's 'posse'.
The family held a private burial service on Monday June 22nd, and will host a larger Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations honoring Lynn's life may be made to Gainesville First United Methodist Church, the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Foundation, or the Quinlan Visual Arts Center.
Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel 770-297-6200
989 Riverside Drive
Gainesville, Ga 30501
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 22, 2020.