Patricia Nicole Passmore
Died May 18, 2020
Patricia Nicole Passmore, age 37, of Flowery Branch, died Monday, May 18. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 21, 2020.