Patricia Nicole Passmore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Nicole Passmore
Died May 18, 2020
Patricia Nicole Passmore, age 37, of Flowery Branch, died Monday, May 18. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved