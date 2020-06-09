Patricia Moore Runkle

Died June 7, 2020

Patricia Moore Runkle, age 76, of Buford, died Sunday, June 7. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store