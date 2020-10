Or Copy this URL to Share

Patsy Kilgore Palmer

Died September 28, 2020

Patsy Kilgore Palmer, 84, of Gainesville, died September 28th. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 4 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, Buford, with Visitation from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



