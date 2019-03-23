Home

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Paul Douglas Graves

Paul Douglas Graves Obituary
Paul Douglas Graves, age 84 of Gainesville, passed away on March 21, 2019 following an extended illness.

Paul was born on Feb. 25, 1935 to Paul and Louise Hammond in Schenectady, N.Y. He grew up in Atlanta and graduated from Decatur High School in 1953. He attended Georgia Tech and graduated with an Industrial Management Degree. He also spent six months in the USMC as a Lance Corporal and received the Spirit of Honor Medal.

Before retiring from WorldCom in 1998, he also worked for GMC and was a real estate broker. He enjoyed his retirement years in Gainesville boating on the lake, traveling in his RV, and spent a lot of time in his shop woodworking. He was a member of Gainesville First United Methodist Church and Chattahoochee Wood Turning Club. For 10+ years he volunteered with Meals on Wheels.

Paul will be dearly missed by his many friends and large family which includes his wife, Carol (nëe Adamson), his brother, Jack (Vicky), his son, Scott (Shannon), daughter, Shannon Rossi, step-children: Donna Dance (Mike), Debbie Curry (Greg), Kim Dunwody (Ken), Donny Marks (Kathy) and 14 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Laurie Brasher.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Memorial Park Funeral Home. A reception will follow at 4030 Lavender Point, Gainesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Mar. 23, 2019
