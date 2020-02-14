|
Paul Edward (Ed) Wilson, age 97 of Murrayville, died Wednesday, February 12. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 14, at the funeral home. Graveside services Saturday, February 15, at 2:00 p.m. The cemetery address is 6076 Ransom Free Rd., Clermont. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date and time. Ed was WWII Veteran and retired from Georgia Chair Company after 60 years, at the age of 91. He was a loving and humble man who loved his family very much. His greatest joy in life was serving faithfully for almost 60 years as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Florence Anderson Wilson; brothers, Ranzy, J.D., Asberry, Rachel, Bill Wilson, and his sister Ruth Carder. Ed is survived by his wife, Lucy Aliene Wilson; his daughters, Angie Dills, Judy Kirby and her husband John, Shirley Kirby and her husband Danny; his son James Wilson and his wife Elaine; his brothers, Jack Wilson, Junior Wilson, Gene Wilson, and Clyde Wilson; grandchildren, Ryan Kirby, Kacey Spontak, Kevin Kirby, Clint and Michael Wilson, Laurel Smith, and Cody Dills; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Owen Wilson, Aubrey and Jake Wilson, Cale and Lausen Smith.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 14, 2020